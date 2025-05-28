Breaking

Dad of tragic Morecambe teen Ryan Liam Morgan killed in M6 crash pleads guilty to death by dangerous driving

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 09:51 BST

A man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving of his 14-year-old son who was killed in a crash on the M6.

14-year-old Ryan Liam Morgan from Morecambe, who was a passenger, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, April 20, after the Peugeot van in which he was a passenger left the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 and crashed into a tree.

Ryan Liam Morgan.
Ryan Liam Morgan. | S

Daniel Burba, 31, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

During the hearing, Burba also pleaded guilty to causing death while uninsured and driving without a license.

During the hearing, Burba also pleaded guilty to causing death while uninsured and driving without a license.

He will be sentenced in August.

