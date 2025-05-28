Dad of tragic Morecambe teen Ryan Liam Morgan killed in M6 crash pleads guilty to death by dangerous driving
14-year-old Ryan Liam Morgan from Morecambe, who was a passenger, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, April 20, after the Peugeot van in which he was a passenger left the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 and crashed into a tree.
Daniel Burba, 31, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
During the hearing, Burba also pleaded guilty to causing death while uninsured and driving without a license.
He will be sentenced in August.
