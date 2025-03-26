Crossing at St Annes Road West and Clifton Drive in Blackpool temporarily closed

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 14:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fylde Council has announced that the crossing at two roads will be temporarily closed.

As part of ongoing improvement works, the crossing at St Annes Road West and Clifton Drive will be temporarily closed.

A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “This is necessary to allow for essential resurfacing and signal adjustments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We appreciate your patience while these improvements are carried out and will provide updates as work progresses.”

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

As part of ongoing improvement works, the crossing at St Annes Road West and Clifton Drive will be temporarily closed.placeholder image
As part of ongoing improvement works, the crossing at St Annes Road West and Clifton Drive will be temporarily closed. | Fylde Council

They added: “Please use alternative crossing points nearby and take extra care when travelling in the area.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

It is unknown how long the crossing will be out of action for.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolTrafficTravelFylde

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice