Crossing at St Annes Road West and Clifton Drive in Blackpool temporarily closed
As part of ongoing improvement works, the crossing at St Annes Road West and Clifton Drive will be temporarily closed.
A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “This is necessary to allow for essential resurfacing and signal adjustments.
“We appreciate your patience while these improvements are carried out and will provide updates as work progresses.”
They added: “Please use alternative crossing points nearby and take extra care when travelling in the area.
“Thank you for your understanding.”
It is unknown how long the crossing will be out of action for.
