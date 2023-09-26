News you can trust since 1873
Youths on the roof of a Blackpool guest house caused terror by throwing stones at people and cars as Albert Road was cordoned off by police in stand-off

A Blackpool street faced severe disruption and chaos yesterday (Sept 25) when a group of antisocial youths barricaded themselves on the roof of a hotel, resulting in a police stand-off.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST
Business owners on Albert Road described feeling ‘helpless’ as the three young men – all dressed in black and with faces covered – began ‘throwing slates off the roof’ of a guest house.

A terrified B&B owner described how the yobs gained entry to a neighbouring property via the attic, by ripping out a skylight.

They said the balaclava-clad youths then started “throwing slates and bitumen”, causing damage to the property.

Three youths 'terrorized' residents on Albert Road in Blackpool.Three youths 'terrorized' residents on Albert Road in Blackpool.
While police cordoned off the street, trading was also disrupted for the family-run business. "The [kids] were throwing stones at my guest's car and we couldn't get out or guest's couldn't get back into our property. Seeing the 4 fire trucks and ambulances really upset them.”

During the stand-off, which happened during Monday afternoon, they also caused damage by ‘jumping on the velux window and knocking an arial off the roof’.

Another store owner witnessed the incident, adding that the three youths were ‘running over the roofs’.

The concerned businesswoman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “For several weeks, a group of kids have been terrorizing the residents. I’m scared of our windows getting broken. It’s never been this bad until September.”

Police have been approached for a comment.