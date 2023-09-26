A Blackpool street faced severe disruption and chaos yesterday (Sept 25) when a group of antisocial youths barricaded themselves on the roof of a hotel, resulting in a police stand-off.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Business owners on Albert Road described feeling ‘helpless’ as the three young men – all dressed in black and with faces covered – began ‘throwing slates off the roof’ of a guest house.

A terrified B&B owner described how the yobs gained entry to a neighbouring property via the attic, by ripping out a skylight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said the balaclava-clad youths then started “throwing slates and bitumen”, causing damage to the property.

Three youths 'terrorized' residents on Albert Road in Blackpool.

While police cordoned off the street, trading was also disrupted for the family-run business. "The [kids] were throwing stones at my guest's car and we couldn't get out or guest's couldn't get back into our property. Seeing the 4 fire trucks and ambulances really upset them.”

During the stand-off, which happened during Monday afternoon, they also caused damage by ‘jumping on the velux window and knocking an arial off the roof’.

Another store owner witnessed the incident, adding that the three youths were ‘running over the roofs’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concerned businesswoman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “For several weeks, a group of kids have been terrorizing the residents. I’m scared of our windows getting broken. It’s never been this bad until September.”