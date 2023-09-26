Man, 35, appears in court accused of murdering his 51-year-old partner

News you can trust since 1873
Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST
A man has made his first appearance at court charged with murdering his partner.

Thirty-five-year-old Alex Hindley was remanded in custody by Blackpool Magistrates Court.

They sent his case to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on Thursday this week.

Hindley is accused of murdering Alison Dodds (51) at their home on Redcar Road, Blackpool last Thursday.

The dead woman suffered multiple injuries.

Brett Chappell defending said his client would not a plea at this stage.

Alex Hindley wore a police issue grey tracksuit for the five minute hearing attended by relatives of the dead woman.

