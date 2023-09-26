Man, 35, appears in court accused of murdering his 51-year-old partner

Breaking
Man appears in court accused of murdering his partner Alison Dodds at their Redcar Road home in Blackpool
A man has made his first appearance at court charged with murdering his partner.
Thirty-five-year-old Alex Hindley was remanded in custody by Blackpool Magistrates Court.
They sent his case to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on Thursday this week.
Hindley is accused of murdering Alison Dodds (51) at their home on Redcar Road, Blackpool last Thursday.
The dead woman suffered multiple injuries.
Brett Chappell defending said his client would not a plea at this stage.
Alex Hindley wore a police issue grey tracksuit for the five minute hearing attended by relatives of the dead woman.