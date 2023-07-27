News you can trust since 1873
Young boy seriously injured after e-bike collision with van in Fleetwood

A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured when his e-bike collided with a van on North Church Street, Fleetwood.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read

The young boy had to be airlifted to hospital with “major-trauma related injuries”, after the incident yesterday afternoon.

He’d been riding an electric bike with an older boy, aged 17, who was also taken to hospital but is thankfully only thought to have suffered cuts and grazes.

Air ambulance

Air ambulance was called to a collision involving a 13-yea-old boy on an e-bikeAir ambulance was called to a collision involving a 13-yea-old boy on an e-bike
Air ambulance was called to a collision involving a 13-yea-old boy on an e-bike
Police cordoned off North Church Street at around 3pm on Wednesday (July 26) as an air ambulance landed on the Esplanade.

North West Ambulance Service later confirmed they were called after a “child on a scooter collided with a van.”

“The teenage boy was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital to be treated for major-trauma related injuries,” a spokesman for NWAS added.

Appeal for dashcam footage

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Anybody who saw the collision, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 887 of July 26th.”