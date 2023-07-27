The young boy had to be airlifted to hospital with “major-trauma related injuries”, after the incident yesterday afternoon.

He’d been riding an electric bike with an older boy, aged 17, who was also taken to hospital but is thankfully only thought to have suffered cuts and grazes.

Air ambulance

Air ambulance was called to a collision involving a 13-yea-old boy on an e-bike

Police cordoned off North Church Street at around 3pm on Wednesday (July 26) as an air ambulance landed on the Esplanade.

North West Ambulance Service later confirmed they were called after a “child on a scooter collided with a van.”

“The teenage boy was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital to be treated for major-trauma related injuries,” a spokesman for NWAS added.

Appeal for dashcam footage