Teenage boy airlifted to hospital with ‘major trauma’ injuries after colliding with van in Fleetwood
A teenager riding a scooter suffered “major-trauma related injuries” after colliding with a van in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:07 BST
Police cordoned off North Church Street at around 3pm on Wednesday (July 26) as an air ambulance landed on the Esplanade.
North West Ambulance Service later confirmed they were called after a “child on a scooter collided with a van.”
“The teenage boy was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital to be treated for major-trauma related injuries,” a spokesman for NWAS added.
The air ambulance was spotted taking off at around 3.45pm.