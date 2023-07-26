News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Teenage boy airlifted to hospital with ‘major trauma’ injuries after colliding with van in Fleetwood

A teenager riding a scooter suffered “major-trauma related injuries” after colliding with a van in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:07 BST

Police cordoned off North Church Street at around 3pm on Wednesday (July 26) as an air ambulance landed on the Esplanade.

North West Ambulance Service later confirmed they were called after a “child on a scooter collided with a van.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The teenage boy was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital to be treated for major-trauma related injuries,” a spokesman for NWAS added.

An air ambulance landed in Fleetwood following reports a person had been hit by carAn air ambulance landed in Fleetwood following reports a person had been hit by car
An air ambulance landed in Fleetwood following reports a person had been hit by car
Most Popular

The air ambulance was spotted taking off at around 3.45pm.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

Related topics:FleetwoodPoliceLancashire Police