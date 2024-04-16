Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed police were deployed to Blackpool town centre to deal with a ‘dangerously out of control’ XL Bully-type dog last night.

Firearms officers were joined by the Lancashire Police Dog Unit as officers swooped on Havelock Street, off Central Drive, at around 5.30pm.

The huge police response last night, including armed officers and the dog unit

The road was blocked by police at both ends as officers donned tactical kit and surrounded a home where the dog resided with its owner.

Earlier in the evening, a woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after she reported being attacked in the street by the dog, suffering nasty bites to her hand.

Lancashire Police told the Gazette that a dog, suspected to be an XL Bully-type breed, was seized from an address in Havelock Street.

The force said man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of having a dog “dangerously out of control”. He remains in custody.

Watch police swoop on Havelock Street, Blackpool after suspected XL Bully dog attack

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (Monday. April 15) to a report that a woman had been bitten by a dog on Havelock Street in Blackpool.

“Officers, including armed officers, attended and a man in his 40s was arrested at a property on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. He remains in custody.

“A dog, suspected to be an XL Bully type, was seized from the address.