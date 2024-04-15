Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family were horrified to discover a dead dog dumped in their wheelie bin.

The upsetting discovery was made in a back alley between Chesterfield Road and Clevedon Road on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog was found dumped in a black bin at the back of Chesterfield Road, Blackpool on Sunday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog - a light brown whippet - was found wrapped in a black bin liner beneath bags of household rubbish.

Mark Mennell, who made the grim discovery at the back of his home, said the poor dog was “very skinny and full of fleas”.

The dog - a light brown whippet - was found wrapped in a black bin liner beneath bags of household rubbish

The alley is gated at both ends between Chesterfield Road and Clevedon Road, but the gates had been left open on Sunday, noted residents.

It was reported to Lancashire Police but the force said it was a matter for the RSPCA. The whippet was later taken to an out-of-hours vets in Preston.