Family's horror after finding dead dog dumped in Blackpool wheelie bin

The poor dog was “very skinny and full of fleas”, said the family who made the grim discovery.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 15th Apr 2024, 13:01 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 13:03 BST
A family were horrified to discover a dead dog dumped in their wheelie bin.

The upsetting discovery was made in a back alley between Chesterfield Road and Clevedon Road on Sunday afternoon.

The dog was found dumped in a black bin at the back of Chesterfield Road, Blackpool on SundayThe dog was found dumped in a black bin at the back of Chesterfield Road, Blackpool on Sunday
The dog was found dumped in a black bin at the back of Chesterfield Road, Blackpool on Sunday
The dog - a light brown whippet - was found wrapped in a black bin liner beneath bags of household rubbish.

Mark Mennell, who made the grim discovery at the back of his home, said the poor dog was “very skinny and full of fleas”.

The dog - a light brown whippet - was found wrapped in a black bin liner beneath bags of household rubbishThe dog - a light brown whippet - was found wrapped in a black bin liner beneath bags of household rubbish
The dog - a light brown whippet - was found wrapped in a black bin liner beneath bags of household rubbish

The alley is gated at both ends between Chesterfield Road and Clevedon Road, but the gates had been left open on Sunday, noted residents.

It was reported to Lancashire Police but the force said it was a matter for the RSPCA. The whippet was later taken to an out-of-hours vets in Preston.

The RSPCA were approached for comment.

