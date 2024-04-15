Family's horror after finding dead dog dumped in Blackpool wheelie bin
A family were horrified to discover a dead dog dumped in their wheelie bin.
The upsetting discovery was made in a back alley between Chesterfield Road and Clevedon Road on Sunday afternoon.
The dog - a light brown whippet - was found wrapped in a black bin liner beneath bags of household rubbish.
Mark Mennell, who made the grim discovery at the back of his home, said the poor dog was “very skinny and full of fleas”.
The alley is gated at both ends between Chesterfield Road and Clevedon Road, but the gates had been left open on Sunday, noted residents.
It was reported to Lancashire Police but the force said it was a matter for the RSPCA. The whippet was later taken to an out-of-hours vets in Preston.
The RSPCA were approached for comment.