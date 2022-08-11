Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wyre Council successfully defended its licensing committee’s decision to refuse a dual driving licence to Jasvinder Khambay following the incident, which dates back to 2019.

Khambay previously held a dual driver’s licence which was issued by Wyre Council. However, in May 2019, the licensing authority received a complaint from a member of the public who alleged that the taxi driver had behaved aggressively towards them.

This matter was subsequently put before the licensing committee of Wyre Council in August 2019 and they decided to revoke his licence with immediate effect in the interests of public safety.

Road rage incident

Khambay later reapplied for a dual driver’s licence with Wyre Council, however, his application was refused by the committee in March 2022 on grounds that they were not satisfied he was fit to hold such a licence.

He appealed the council’s decision to refuse the licence at a hearing at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 3, where the authority’s decision was upheld.

Khambay was ordered to pay £1,200 towards the council’s costs in defending the case.

Neil Greenwood, head of environmental health and community safety, said: “We are pleased that the court has upheld the council’s decision to refuse Mr Khambay a dual driver’s licence.