Court upholds suspension of Wyre taxi driver who crashed 10 times in six years

Wyre Council successfully defended the decision of its Licensing Committee to suspend Robert Neil Davies’ dual driving licence for six weeks at Blackpool Magistrates Court this week.

Complaints had been made to the council about Davies’ conduct after he failed to report a car accident, which took place in November last year, within 72 hours as required by law under a hackney carriage licence.

He also failed to get the vehicle checked for roadworthiness after the accident and continued to use the vehicle for work.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Wyre Council officers reported that Davies – who had reported 10 car accidents since 2016 – had been the only Wyre driver involved in more than three accidents over a six year period.

Davies appealed the council’s decision to suspend his dual driving license, but the Magistrates Court upheld the decision and dismissed the appeal on Wednesday, July 27.

The suspension requires Davies attend a driver’s awareness course. He was also ordered to contribute £250 towards the council’s costs in defending the case.

Mark Billington, corporate director for environment for Wyre Council, said: “We are very pleased with the decision of the Magistrates.