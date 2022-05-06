The fraudster has visited a number of homes in the area in recent days, prompting Wyre Council to issue a warning to those who might get a call from him.
A Council spokesman said: “We have been informed by a local resident that they were approached at their home by a man claiming the resident owed a rebate of over £2,000.
“The man showed a 'council pass' but we believe this was a fake.
“The council will never ask you to pay upfront on your doorstep and if you are ever in any doubt, please call us on 01253 891000.”
The local authority also provided an update on the £150 council tax rebate to households living in council tax bands A – D, to help with rising energy costs.
“We are currently working to provide our residents with the £150 rebate,” said the Council, adding, “you should have received a letter from us recently explaining how you can reclaim your rebate.”
For more information on the £150 rebate, visit the Wyre Council website here.