The five former staff members have been charged with multiple offences – including unlawful sedation of patients and theft of medication – allegedly committed on the Vic’s stroke unit between 2014 and 2018.

In response, Blackpool Victoria Hospital has released a statement as it seeks to reassure the public, patients and their families that the hospital is a safe place for those in its care.

Pete Murphy, executive director of nursing and midwifery at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, added that the Trust is “committed to finding the truth” about the allegations of ill-treatment on its wards.

He said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with all of the families involved with and connected to the case, which has been ongoing for a significant period of time.

“The Trust has fully co-operated with police colleagues throughout and continues to do so.

"Above all else, we remain committed to finding the truth and would again urge anyone with any information to come forward and tell the police what they know.

“We will be supporting colleagues throughout the Trust to help them to process this extremely upsetting news and in the meantime, I want to reassure our patients and their families that everything possible has been done and continues to be reviewed to ensure patients are safe and families should be reassured about the quality of care in our hospital and community settings.”

After hearing the news, Blackpool South MP Scott Benton accused the Trust of “systemic failings” in the management of its stroke unit.

He added that anyone who is found to have abused their position of trust at the hospital should have “the full weight of the law thrown at them.”

He said: "Many local residents will be shocked and deeply concerned to hear about these arrests.

"It is clear that there have been systemic failings in the management and oversight of the stroke unit at the Vic and whilst action has been taken to correct this, there will be many patients who have been badly let down when receiving care on that ward between 2014 - 2018.