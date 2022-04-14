Woman spotted being carried into van in Blackpool prompting police appeal

The police were called after a member of the public witnessed a “suspicious” incident in Whitegate Drive at around 11.05pm on Wednesday (April 14).

They reported seeing a woman being placed into a van following an interaction between several people which lasted several minutes.

Police said they were “keeping an open mind as to the nature of the interaction,” but urged anyone with information to contact them.

Police looking to identify several people after a woman was picked up and placed into a van in Blackpool.

Det Insp Jamie Lillystone, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are at the early stages of our investigation and our priority is identifying all parties involved.

"I know the public might be concerned by this well-intended report by the member of the public, but I would urge caution until we get a fuller picture of what has taken place.

“As we would do with any report of this nature, we have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation.

"However, I would like to reiterate that we are keeping an open mind as to the nature of the interaction.”