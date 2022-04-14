Steven Beech, 38, died on May 28 2018, two days after being deliberately knocked down by Latravia Reed during a stag party.

An inquest at Blackpool town hall yesterday (April 13) heard that the former Baines High School student, who moved to California in 2013 to become an instrument sales manager, was last seen by his friends at around 3.30am on May 26, leaving a bar accompanied by Reed.

The pair were caught on CCTV driving into a hotel car park in a blue Hyundai Veloster at 4.06am, shortly after withdrawing cash from several ATMs in the neighbourhood. Steven exited the car and waited for Reed to follow, however, she attempted to drive off with his credit cards and money.

Steven stood in front of the car and placed his hands on the bonnet, and was knocked down by Reed, striking his head on the pavement.

A witness, Justin Pallack, ‘informed police about the incident after hearing a thump noise, and observed a blue vehicle fleeing the scene, and saw a white male laying in the lane, bleeding heavily from his head’.

Steven was taken to hospital, where he was placed on life support and died of blunt head trauma two days later. He went on to save the lives of two other people, donating both his kidneys.

His dad George Beech, 74, said: “It’s hard to talk about the emotions I felt in Miami, having lost my son. Having to watch the raw pain and anguish that his mum and sister were also experiencing, and having to watch Elizabeth, Steven’s partner, and her family come to terms with such an horrendous situation.

Steven Beech, right, with his sister Maz

"Trying to deal with all the emotions and the realistion that life would never be the same are feelings that persist even now. All our relationships have changed as everyone has had to adjust to the new normal, a process which hurts everyone.

“I miss so many things about Steven. The impromtpu phone calls in his car, waiting to go into appointments, when we chatted about our shared love for United, his beloved dog Charlie, colleagues, his life in general. Just to hear his voice would light up any day and anyone who met him will remember his huge smile, his big hug and his zest for life.

“He was like the brightest shooting star in the sky. Sadly the brightest ones don’t last the longest. He’s left a huge hole in our lives. His sister has lost her big brother who looked out for her. His brother-in-law has lost a close friend. His friends have lost someone they could trust and someone they loved to meet up with.

“I could go on about him, but the greatest sadness is what he was prevented from doing, what was stolen from him. He had so much more to offer the world. He was about to relocate to New York and take up a new position with his employer. He was robbed of the opportunity to become a father. He would have been a fantastic dad.

Steven, left, with his sister Maz and brother-in-law Stephen

“He had so much more to offer in his career, so much more to give to others, with his genuine concern to help other people improve. All this was stolen from him - and for what?”

George added that, sadly, he and his family are unlikely to ever find out the full story of what happened to Steven that night, as Reed changed her story several times.

After fatally injuring Mr Beech, Reed, 33, from Doral, South Florida, attempted to use his credit cards to withdraw cash and make various purchases in shops before she was apprehended.

She pleaded guilty to second degree murder, grand theft and fraud, and was jailed for 13 years in September 2021.

Steven with his rescue dog Charlie

Handing down a conclusion of unlawful killing, coroner Alan Wilson said: “It seems to me that this was a vehicle being used as a weapon. It seems clear that this is a matter that must be concluded on the basis that Steven was unlawfully killed.”

The ‘Be Better’ Steven Beech Foundation

Following Steven’s tragic death, his family – dad George, mum Margaret, sister Maz and brother-in-law Stephen – set up the Be Better Steven Beech Foundation, which raises money for the good causes he championed throughout his life.

These include organ donation, scientific education, animal welfare, and victim support.

George said: “Steven had wanted to register as a donor from 10, having watched a TV programme with his mother. He registered to be a donor when he moved to California and was able to save two people’s lives through his kidneys. He would have been pleased with that.”

He added: “Steven’s mantra was to ‘be better’, and we established a charity in his memory to promote those interests closest to his heart. I hope we can do justice to the person he was and do justice to his legacy of a life cut so tragically short.

Latravia Reed pleaded guilty to second degree murder

"His life will be defined by what he achieved and contributed to others, not by the brutal and callous nature of his death.”

Since its conception in May 2019, the foundation has raised around £10,000 for multiple charities, including Live Life Give Life, an organ donation awareness charity, and Neuroblastoma UK.

It also established the Steven Beech ‘Be Better’ Prize at the University of Birmingham’s School of Biosciences, where Steven achieved his degree. The award provides two undergraduates each year with a four to six-week work experience course in research labs.

George said: “We believe this prize reflects Steven’s passion for science and the Foundation’s aim to support the advancement of scientific education.”