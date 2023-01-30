Woman left needing more than 70 stitches after dog mauls her face in Blackpool
A woman was left needing more than 70 stitches after a dog mauled her face in Blackpool.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, was standing outside an address in Lord Street at around 11pm on November 1.
She was leaning over a wall as a man walked past with a dog on a chain.
As they passed her, the dog jumped up and bit the woman’s face, causing serious injuries which required more than 70 stitches.
The man made off from the scene in the direction of Queen Street.
Detectives on Monday (January 30) released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
He is described as in his 30s and was wearing black clothing.
The dog is described as a tan or brown-coloured dog on a large chain.
Anyone with information was urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 0061 of November 2.