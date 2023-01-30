News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Woman left needing more than 70 stitches after dog mauls her face in Blackpool

A woman was left needing more than 70 stitches after a dog mauled her face in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 2:05pm

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was standing outside an address in Lord Street at around 11pm on November 1.

She was leaning over a wall as a man walked past with a dog on a chain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As they passed her, the dog jumped up and bit the woman’s face, causing serious injuries which required more than 70 stitches.

Most Popular
Read More
Nicola Bulley: New pictures as huge search continues for missing Inskip woman wh...

The man made off from the scene in the direction of Queen Street.

Detectives on Monday (January 30) released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is described as in his 30s and was wearing black clothing.

Police want to speak to this man after a dog attacked a woman in Lord Street, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The dog is described as a tan or brown-coloured dog on a large chain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information was urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 0061 of November 2.