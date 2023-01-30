The victim, a woman in her 40s, was standing outside an address in Lord Street at around 11pm on November 1.

She was leaning over a wall as a man walked past with a dog on a chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As they passed her, the dog jumped up and bit the woman’s face, causing serious injuries which required more than 70 stitches.

The man made off from the scene in the direction of Queen Street.

Detectives on Monday (January 30) released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is described as in his 30s and was wearing black clothing.

Police want to speak to this man after a dog attacked a woman in Lord Street, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The dog is described as a tan or brown-coloured dog on a large chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad