Nicola Bulley: New pictures as huge search continues for missing Inskip woman who vanished while walking dog
A major search is underway for a woman who went missing while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre.
By Sean Gleaves
18 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 1:27pm
1. Major police search for missing Nicola Bulley
A major search was launched for a woman who went missing while walking her dog.
Photo: National World
2. Major police search for missing Nicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen walking on a footpath by the river off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 9:15am on January 27.
Photo: National World
3. Major police search for missing Nicola Bulley
Her Spaniel was discovered close to where it is believed the 45-year-old was last seen.
Photo: National World
4. Major police search for missing Nicola Bulley
Lancashire Police said they were ‘extremely concerned’ for Nicola, who went missing in near freezing temperatures.
Photo: National World