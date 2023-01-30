News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Nicola Bulley: New pictures as huge search continues for missing Inskip woman who vanished while walking dog

A major search is underway for a woman who went missing while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre.

By Sean Gleaves
18 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 1:27pm

These were the scenes:

1. Major police search for missing Nicola Bulley

A major search was launched for a woman who went missing while walking her dog.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Major police search for missing Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen walking on a footpath by the river off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 9:15am on January 27.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Major police search for missing Nicola Bulley

Her Spaniel was discovered close to where it is believed the 45-year-old was last seen.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Major police search for missing Nicola Bulley

Lancashire Police said they were ‘extremely concerned’ for Nicola, who went missing in near freezing temperatures.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4