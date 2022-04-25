Woman groped paramedic's genitals and exposed her breasts

Fifty two-year-old Lisa O'Driscoll bared her breasts at the ambulance man making comments about their ample size.

She then made a grab at the man's chest.

The incident took place at the woman's home in Branstree Road, Blackpool.

District Judge Roger Lowe, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates court, heard how the defendant was abusive towards her victim who had been called to her home to treat her for a knife wound.

Drew Barrow, prosecuting, said the sex attack continued when O'Driscoll grabbed the paramedics groin and commented on how big his penis was.

She then armed herself with screwdriver which she put down after an intervention by a neighbour.

Once again she grabbed at the paramedic's penis making more comments about it.

Police then arrested her the hearing was told.

In interview she told police she had been drinking rum and coke.

She could not remember sexually assaulting the man but accepted she must have done it.

Trevor Colebourne defending said he agreed with the judge's comment that it was an "unusual case."

In a statement, the paramedic said he he never experienced such an incident in eleven years service.

He said he had felt "disgusted and violated by what had gone on”. He added: “I do not go to work to be sexually assaulted band humiliated."

The judge adjourned sentence so pre sentence reports can be prepared on O'Driscoll.