Woman dies after falling from building in Blackpool town centre

Have your say

A woman has died after falling from a building in Blackpool town centre.



Police said the woman fell from the top of a building in Queen Street shortly before 11am this morning (October 10).

A woman has been taken to hospital after falling from the Wilko car park in Queen Street, Blackpool at shortly after 11am (October 10)

Paramedics attended the scene and a woman in her 40s was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with major trauma.

Police have now confirmed that the woman has died from her injuries. Her next of kin have been notified.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner."

Witnesses reported that the woman fell from the top of the Wilko multi-storey car park in Queen Street.

Queen Street and part of Dickson Road were closed for an hour and a half whilst emergency services responded.

North West Ambulance Service said the woman had been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

READ MORE: Driver trapped after car flips onto its side in crash in Bispham

Speaking shortly after the incident, an NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 10.58am to Queen Street in Blackpool.

"We sent two ambulances, a rapid response unit and a senior clinician to the scene.

"One patient, a woman in her 40s, has been taken to the major trauma unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital."