Driver trapped after car flips onto its side in crash in Bispham

A driver was trapped inside their car this morning after a crash landed their vehicle on its side.

Firefighters from Bispham fire station were the first to report the incident, involving a car and a van, on the corner of Red Bank Road and Sunnybank Avenue just after 8am.

A fire service spokesman said: "It's right opposite the Bispham fire station. One person was trapped. We are currently talking with the casualty, and firefighters are cutting the roof off. Paramedics are arriving at the scene."

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his 70s was involved in the crash, although it was not known if he was the trapped party.

She said that everyone involved in the crash was 'awake, breathing and conscious', and no major injuries were suspected.

Emergency services remained at the scene at 9am.