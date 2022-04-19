Blackpool Magistrates Court heard how police watched as Abigail Dalton drove the wrong way up a one way street at 2am on April 2.

Police followed the 36-year-old from Barry Crescent, Manchester, who then tried to do a three point turn.

They pulled her up and found she was over the drink drive limit.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

She was ordered to pay £326 in fines and costs and was banned from driving for 14 months.

Dalton said: "I am sorry. I was trying to find somewhere to park as I had already been clamped that day."

Blackpool Magistrates also heard the case of Damian Koziol in court yesterday.

Officers pulled up the motorcyclist when they saw his Honda mount a kerb at a junction.

The 23-year-old, of Eccleston Road, Blackpool, admitted drink driving on March 29. He was twice over the legal limit.

He must pay £239 in fines and costs and must not drive for 20 months.