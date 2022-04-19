This is why Coastguard and lifeboat crews were searching the sea in Blackpool last night

Sea rescue teams were called out at 7.20pm after it was feared the missing person might have entered the water .

The RNLI launched one of its D-class lifeboats near South Pier whilst the Coastguard deployed its boats from stations in St Annes and Fleetwood.

Fortunately, the missing person was found and passed into the care of police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coastguard rescue teams from Fleetwood and Lytham, along with two RNLI Lifeboats from Blackpool were sent out to help search for a missing person last night (Monday, April 19). Pic credit - Dave Nelson

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “Coastguard rescue teams from Fleetwood and Lytham St Annes, along with two RNLI Lifeboats from Blackpool were sent to help search.

“The person was found and passed into the care of Lancashire Police.”

The force was approached for comment but was unable to provide an update.

It was a busy Easter bank holiday weekend for sea rescue teams, with the RNLI called out six times over the four days.

Coastguard rescue teams from Fleetwood and Lytham St Annes, along with two RNLI Lifeboats from Blackpool were sent to help search. Pic credit - Dave Nelson

A spokesman for RNLI Blackpool said: “We had six varied incidents from missing people, a dog in trouble and people cut of by the tide.

"Our Atlantic 85 launched twice and the Inshore D-Class launched twice, with the other two incident seeing the lifeboat stood down and no launch required.

“A good outcome with all safe and well.”

Coastguard rescue teams from Fleetwood and Lytham St Annes, along with two RNLI Lifeboats from Blackpool were sent to help search for a missing person. Pic credit - Dave Nelson