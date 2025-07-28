A 51-year-old woman has appeared at Lancaster Court on attempted child abduction charges.

At 11.55am on Saturday, May 10, it was reported that a woman had approached a baby in a pram on Central Drive, near to Coral Island, before attempting to walk away with the pram.

Members of the public, and the baby’s parent intervened, and thankfully the baby was unharmed.​

It was reported that a woman had approached a baby in a pram on Central Drive, near to Coral Island, before attempting to walk away with the pram. | Contributed

Nicolette Goldrick, 51, of Marton Drive, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty when she appeared before Lancaster Magistrates' Court today charged with child abduction and police assault.

She will face trial in October.

If you have information or footage that could assist police with their enquiries, you can contact number on 101 quoting log 0563 of 10th May 2025.