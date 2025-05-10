51-year-old woman arrested after trying to abduct baby in pram on Central Drive near Coral Island
At 11:55am this morning, it was reported that a woman approached a baby in a pram on Central Drive, near to Coral Island, before attempting to walk away with the pram.
Members of the public, and the baby’s parent intervened, and thankfully the baby was unharmed.
Following enquiries, a 51-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and police assault.
Chief Inspector John Jennings-Wharton, of Blackpool Police said: “We know that something like this can be very concerning for the community to hear about.
“We are in the early stages of our investigation and are working to establish the full circumstances.”
He added: “We are aware of some social media posts that have been shared online.
“We’d encourage you not to speculate, and to understand that our enquiries are very much ongoing.”
If you do have information or footage that could assist police with their enquiries, you can contact number on 101 quoting log 0563 of 10th May 2025.