Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating an alleged attack on a prison officer by Southport killer Axel Rudakubana on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Sky News the convicted killer launched the alleged attack from his cell at HMP Belmarsh and is said to have heated the water up using a kettle in the room before allegedly threw boiling water over the officer.

Axel Rudakubana: the Southport child killer cannot be handed a whole life sentence, owing to his age. (Photo: Merseyside Police/PA Wire) | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Read More Ministry of Justice respond to claims that Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was attacked in prison

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said the officer was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and discharged on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an attack on a prison officer at HMP Belmarsh yesterday.

“Violence in prison will not be tolerated and we will always push for the strongest possible punishment for attacks on our hardworking staff.”

The 18-year-old was sentenced to a minimum of 52 years in prison for the murder of three young girls - Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport last year.