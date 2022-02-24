Witness appeal after knifeman demands money from multiple people during rampage in Blackpool

Police received several reports a man armed with a knife was demanding money from people in North Shore at around 4.45pm on Wednesday (February 23).

Officers attended the scene in the Knowle Avenue area, close to Warbeck Drive, before searching the area.

A 20-year-old man from Blackpool was subsequently detained and arrested on suspicion of robbery.

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday morning (February 24).

No one was injured during the rampage, which police believed was an isolated incident.

Temp Det Sgt Isobel Garratt, of Blackpool Police, said: "We realise this was a very concerning incident and will have worried many people in the area."

Police wanted to speak to several witnesses after a man armed with a knife threatened multiple people in Blackpool. (Credit: Google)

In an appeal launched on Thursday (February 24), police said they wanted to speak to three people who "could be witnesses or potential victims".

One of the people that police wanted to speak to was a man who was in the convenience store in Knowle Avenue at the time.

The man - described as in his 30s, of stocky build - was wearing dark clothing and carrying a crate of beer.

Officers also wanted to talk to an elderly couple who were believed to be around 70-years-old.

"We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and as part of those enquiries we need to speak to the people described above," Temp Det Sgt Isobel Garratt added.

"If you have any information, or saw what happened and can help our enquiries, please contact police."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0967 of February 23.