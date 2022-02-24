Police received several reports a man armed with a knife was demanding money from people in North Shore at around 4.45pm on Wednesday (February 23).

Officers attended the scene in the Knowle Avenue area, close to Warbeck Drive, before conducting a search of the area.

A 20-year-old man from Blackpool was subsequently detained and arrested on suspicion of robbery.

No one was injured during the rampage, police said.

Sgt Andy Hill, of Blackpool Police, said: "We realise this was a very concerning incident and will have worried many people in the area.

"We can confirm a man has been arrested and is in custody.

"We believe this is an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else at this time."

Anyone with information was asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0967 of February 23.