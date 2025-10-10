Watch the moment Blackpool woman was arrested by Lancashire Police for trying to snatch baby near Coral Island

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Metro Group Editor

Published 10th Oct 2025, 18:33 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 18:35 BST
This is the moment a Blackpool woman was arrested by police after blazenly trying to steal a baby from under her mother’s nose outside Coral Island.

This footage shows the moment Nicolette Goldrick was arrested after casually strolling up to a baby’s pram and attempting to walk off with it and the young baby inside.

It was a sunny Saturday in May, when a new mum and her 7-month-old daughter were out for a stroll.

Nicolette Goldrick, 51, took to the stand at Preston Crown Court to be sentenced for the attempted abduction of a baby girl.placeholder image
Nicolette Goldrick, 51, took to the stand at Preston Crown Court to be sentenced for the attempted abduction of a baby girl. | Lancs Police

Pausing to look at a shop close to Blackpool’s Coral Island Goldrick walked up to the pram wearing sunglasses and a medical-type face mask, removed the brake, and attempted to walk off with the child while the mother was distracted.

The baby’s parents, and passers-by intervened, and thankfully the baby did not come to any harm.

Goldrick walked away from the scene, and a report was made to the police. The 51-year-old then returned to the scene, hours later, whilst enquires to locate her were ongoing, and quickly left again when the baby’s parents recognised her.

Nicolette Goldrick, 51, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court on July 28 where she pleaded guilty to child abduction and assaulting a police officerplaceholder image
Nicolette Goldrick, 51, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court on July 28 where she pleaded guilty to child abduction and assaulting a police officer | Submitted

Following those enquiries, Goldrick was located and arrested on suspicion of kidnap. It was then that she spat at police officers and was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Goldrick, 51, of Marton Drive, Blackpool, was charged with attempted abduction and common assault.

She pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to twelve months in prison at Preston Crown Court this week.

This footage captured on a police officers bodycam shows the moment she was arrested.

