Watch the moment couple dubbed the "Bonnie and Clyde" of Blackpool raid store with meat cleaver

A couple canoodled in an alleyway moments before committing a terrifying armed robbery.

Ashley Platt, 30, was caught on camera brandishing a meat cleaver at staff in the SPAR and Post Office in Dickson Road in Blackpool town centre at around 7am on November 16.

Couple were seen hugging and kissing before the raid

Platt, who appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court, and accomplice Ashley Simon David Turner, 28, who appeared by video link, have pleaded guilty to robbery.

Footage from another camera showed the couple, both of Holmfield Road, Blackpool, enjoying a passionate embrace in the alley outside the shop, moments before the shocking raid.

Shopkeepers Lee and Sue Evans, who are in their 60s, previously spoke of their ordeal in which £205 was stolen.

At the time Sue, 63, said: “I’ve served her for a number of years and she has always been pleasant. When she first said, ‘Give me the money’, I honestly thought she was joking.

Lee and Sue Evans were robbed by the meat cleaver wielding woman at their shop.

“Her face was pure evil when she was shouting at us. It was absolutely terrifying for both of us.”

Lee, 64 was on the phone to the police when Turner-Platt pulled him to the counter, brandishing the cleaver at him.

Judge Philip Parry adjourned the case for pre sentence reports and told the defendants: "There can only be one sentence for this case and that is immediate imprisonment."

The couple will be sentenced on February 12.

Turner and Platt, before the raid