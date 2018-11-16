WATCH the moment "Bonnie and Clyde" couple kiss before armed robbery at Blackpool SPAR

A woman threatened terrified shop staff with a huge meat cleaver – but not before enjoying a passionate embrace with a male accomplice in the alley outside.

The pair – likened to the infamous outlaw couple Bonnie and Clyde – were caught on camera inside and outside the SPAR and Post Office in Dickson Road in Blackpool town centre at around 7am this morning.

Lee and Sue Evans were robbed by the meat cleaver wielding woman at their shop.

After using the blade to demand cash from the till, the pair escaped with around £200 to £300 and are now on the run from detectives, who appealed for publicly for help capturing them.

Shopkeeper Sue Evans, 63, who runs the store with her husband Lee, said: “I’ve served her for a number of years and she has always been pleasant. When she first said, ‘Give me the money’, I honestly thought she was joking.

“Her face was pure evil when she was shouting at us. It was absolutely terrifying for both of us.”

Lee, 64 was on the phone to the police when the woman pulled him to the counter.

The pair were caught on CCTV "kissing and hugging" shortly before the incident.

He said: “She grabbed me by my jacket and I was still listening to what the police were saying. She literally threw me into the till well and was yelling at Sue to open the till.

“Having been a butcher I know what those cleavers are like and she wasn’t messing about. She got more and more agitated every second.”

The woman used the meat cleaver to threaten and pin down Lee – while he had the phone to his ear speaking to a 999 operator.

The man held the shop door open while the incident unfolded.

The male suspect held the door open for his partner in crime.

The man who captured the couple kissing on his CCTV wished to remain anonymous but said: “It is a proper Bonnie and Clyde robbery. They have a kiss and a cuddle and then they head straight into the shop.”

The CCTV also caught the woman throwing the weapon, which was recovered by police, into a nearby alleyway.

Detectives appealed for information that could lead to arrests.

Det Insp Alisa Wilson, of Blackpool CID, said in a statement: “We would like to speak to this woman and are keen for anyone with information to come forward.

The female suspect pins down the Lee threatening him and his Sue with a meat cleaver.

“This is an extremely serious offence and we want to find the people responsible as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0239 of November 16 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

