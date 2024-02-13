News you can trust since 1873
Watch the moment a heartless burglar targets grieving woman's home while she attends dead fiancé's memorial

A heartless criminal was captured on CCTV as he burgled the home of a grieving woman, as she was out scattering her husband-to-be's ashes.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:38 GMT
The short video clip shows the moment a man targeted the home, before breaking in to steal a number of highly sentimental items.

Burglar caught on CCTVBurglar caught on CCTV
The unsuspecting victim was scattering her fiancé's ashes at a memorial service in Blackpool, as the man - dressed all in black - robbed their house.

He made off with a wedding ring and a collection of jewellery and other valuables.

