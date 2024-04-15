Watch as police swoop on quiet Havelock Street, Blackpool after suspected dog attack
These were the scenes as five police cars, the dog unit and armed officers descended on a quiet Blackpool street tonight.
Officers cordoned off the junction of Havelock Street and Central Drive with three police as officers swooped on the street.
Police activity was focused on a property next to but not involving Gemini Blinds.
Officers were at the scene for approximately an hour.
Two youths were asked to leave the scene by officers after they approached a police van with their mobile phones.
Onlookers said the incident was related to a dog attack earlier today in the resort.
A dog is said to have bitten and injured a woman.
Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.
More to follow.