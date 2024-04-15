Breaking
Armed police and dog unit involved in huge operation on Havelock Street, Blackpool
Five police cars, the dog unit and armed police have swooped on Havelock Street in the resort.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A huge police operation is underway in Blackpool tonight.
Five police cars, the dog unit and armed police have swooped on Havelock Street in the resort.
The exit onto Central Drive close to Gemini Blinds has been blocked off as officers surround a property wearing tactical kit.
Onlookers said the operation related to an incident involving an aggressive dog which was involved in an attack on Coronation Street earlier today.
One neighbour said: “I believe a woman has been bitten by a dog at an address at the end of the road.”
More to follow.