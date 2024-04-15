Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge police operation is underway in Blackpool tonight.

Five police cars, the dog unit and armed police have swooped on Havelock Street in the resort.

The huge police response in Havelock Street, Blackpool

The exit onto Central Drive close to Gemini Blinds has been blocked off as officers surround a property wearing tactical kit.

Onlookers said the operation related to an incident involving an aggressive dog which was involved in an attack on Coronation Street earlier today.

One neighbour said: “I believe a woman has been bitten by a dog at an address at the end of the road.”