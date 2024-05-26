Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brazen man wanted by police in connection with a number of thefts has responded to their post to locate him.

Blackpool Police put a Facebook post out on Friday in the hope of finding 20-year-old Ajay Wilkinson from St Annes.

In a surprising turn of events, Wilkinson responded!

Taunting the police in a ‘Catch Me If You Can’ style way, he commented along the lines of “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.

“Blackpool Police can’t catch me.”

In a now deleted Facebook post Blackpool Police responded a few hours later with their own rap stating “If you do the crime you will do the time “, and that it “won’t be long until you are entering your plea!”

The post also attracted a flurry of comments from members of the public with many citing their shock that he had directly messaged the police back.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Wilkinson, do not approach him.

“For immediate sightings please call 999.