Wanted Bispham man arrested after failing to appear at court in connection with alleged child sex offences
A Bispham man wanted in connection with alleged child sex offences in West Yorkshire has been arrested.
By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 10:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 10:12 am
Stuart Alexander, 55, of Red Bank Road, was the subject of a police appeal yesterday after he failed to appear at court in Bradford on Friday (March 25).
A warrant was issued for his arrest and the public were asked to report any sightings of him to police.
This morning, Lancashire Police confirmed that Alexander was found and arrested in the resort last night (March 29).