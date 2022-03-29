He is wanted on warrant by police after failing to attend court.Alexander, 55, of Red Bank Road, Bispham, was due to appear at court on Friday (March 25) in connection with alleged child sex offences.He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with thinning grey hair and a goatee.

Alexander usually wears glasses, a baseball cap and carries a blue rucksack. He has tattoos on his arms of rose scrolls.Alexander was last seen around 9am on Sunday (March 27) on Red Bank Road walking towards the Promenade.PC Callum McCrory, of Lancashire Police, said: “Alexander is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court for a hearing.“We are concerned following his disappearance and would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where is to call police immediately.”Anyone with information should call police on 101. In an emergency always call 999.Alternatively you can email [email protected]