Police raid cannabis farm in Blackpool town centre
Police carrying out a search warrant on a Blackpool town centre property discovered a large cannabis farm.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:59 pm
Officers raided the building on Coronation Street this morning (March 29).
They found a ‘significant cannabis grow’, and seized a number of mobile phones from the property.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a Class B controlled drug and is currently in custody.
Thanks for reading. A digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.