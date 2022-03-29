Police raid cannabis farm in Blackpool town centre

Officers raided the building on Coronation Street this morning (March 29).

They found a ‘significant cannabis grow’, and seized a number of mobile phones from the property.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a Class B controlled drug and is currently in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannabis plants found at the scene

Thanks for reading. A digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.