Vandals break into church leaving residents to fix broken windows and doors and clean up splattered food in Hambleton

Vandals left a trail of destruction after breaking into a church in Hambleton, leaving the community devastated.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:26 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:27 am

Police received reports a group of individuals had broken into the Parish Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Church Lane on Wednesday evening (August 17).

Officers found broken windows, doors and glass when they arrived as well as food thrown onto the walls and mashed into the carpets.

Vandals left a trail of destruction behind after breaking into a church in Hambleton (Credit: Phil Platt/ Lancashire Police)

Four suspects were later identified by police with the help of witnesses.

“Thank you to those who have commented in relation to the damage,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“The support for the church and the community spirit to help clean up has been gratefully received.

“We have now identified four suspects for this crime with the help of witnesses.”

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation can email [email protected]

If you can help with the clean up process, email [email protected]