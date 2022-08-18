Group in court charged with 'boilerhouse'-style fraud on small businesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They and a colleague are alleged to have operated a “boilerhouse” style fraud on small businesses across the UK.

The fraud is believed to have been carried out between 2015 and 2016.

The eight, who are all charged as individuals, appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were Connor Gladwin (28) of Rivington Avenue, Blackpool; Victoria Hargreaves (36) of Palatine Road , Thornton Cleveleys; Ryan Keenan (29) of Wensleydale Avenue, Blackpool; James McCracken (25) of Stubblefield Drive, St Annes; Daniel Stoney (27) of Harbour Way , Fleetwood; Anthony Watkins (39) of Briarwood Drive , Blackpool ;Graham Shaw (49) of Burgess Drive, Failsworth , Manchester and Stacey Witham (28) of Leeds Road , Blackpool.

They all pleaded not guilty or did not enter pleas in the case which is being prosecuted by the Trading Standards authority .

Shaw failed to turn up at court for the hearing

They each face multiple charges of fraud by making claims that they had information about small business’s gas and electricity accounts from major firms like SSE , Opus, Scottish Power and N Power.

They are also accused of fraud by making claims about people’s power meters and making statements which were untrue and misleading and are alleged to have done so in order to make a financial gain by selling businesses a package.

Two other accused did not appear at the hearing by prior agreement. Their hearings will take place later this year.

The judge was told by defence lawyers that the trials of their clients may involve the use of forensic accountants ,voice experts and energy billing experts.