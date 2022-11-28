News you can trust since 1873
Utility vehicle and gardening tools stolen from Carleton Crematorium near Blackpool

An appeal has been launched following a burglary at a crematorium near Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 8:00pm

A John Deere Gator and gardening tools were stolen from Carleton Crematorium in Stocks Lane on Thursday, November 24.

Officers on Monday (November 28) launched an appeal for information and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A John Deere Gator and gardening tools were stolen from Carleton Crematorium in Stocks Lane (Credit: Bob Jenkins/ Lancashire Police)

If you were near the crematorium, Stocks Lane or Faraday Way between midnight and 3am and witnessed anything out of place, call 101 quoting LC-20221124-0157.

Alternatively, police asked anyone with cameras in the area to check their footage for suspicious activity and email it to wyre&[email protected]

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.