Blackpool Police release CCTV appealing for help identifying a man in relation to a racially aggravated assault in Blackpool

Blackpool Police are appealing for information to help identify a man as part of an investigation into a racially aggravated assault in Blackpool.

By Aimee Seddon
38 minutes ago - 1 min read

At around 2.30pm on November, 8, a man was attacked inside Costcutter on Ribble Road.

Sharing CCTV footage, Blackpool Police say they are looking to speak to the man in the image in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting the log number 0711 of the 8th November 2022.

Do you recognise the man in this image? Police want to speak to him in regards to a racially aggravated assault in Blackpool.

