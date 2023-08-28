A missing three-year-old girl is believed to be with her father, who police want to trace following an assault in Blackpool.

Officers want to locate Simon Cooney, 35, following an assault which occurred in a car in Kingscote Park at around 4am on Monday (August 28).

A woman was punched in the face and bitten on the hand during the incident before she left the car, police said.

Cooney then drove off with his three-year-old daughter Autumn Cooney.

Police believe Autumn Cooney may be with her dad Simon (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers said they were “extremely concerned for her welfare” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe she may be with Simon, however the car has since been located abandoned on Lakeway, Blackpool, and they could have travelled anywhere.

“We now are asking anybody who has seen them, or has information about where they might be, to get in touch straight away.”

Simon is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build, with a shaven head and a beard.

He has links to both Blackpool and Preston.

Autumn has shoulder-length, blonde hair.

The public were urged not to approach Simon if they saw him, but to call 999.

Similarly, the public were urged to call 999 immediately if they see Autumn.