A man was sprayed in the face with “ammonia” as two men on dirt bikes attempted to steal his gold chain in Blackpool.

Two balaclava-clad men on dirt bikes attempted to steal a gold chain from the victim in Highfield Road at around 7.45pm on Sunday (August 28).

The victim was sprayed in the face with a substance believed to be ammonia as he held onto the chain.

Emergency services attended and the man, who suffered some “stinging and burning”, had his eye cleaned.

A man was sprayed in the face with "ammonia" during an attempted robbery outside the Highfield pub (Credit: Google)

Officers said the substance did not cause “serious injury”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have since seen speculation on social media, including that a young child was sprayed with ammonia during the incident, so we would like to clarify that this is not the case.