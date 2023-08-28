Man sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ as balaclava-clad men attempt to steal gold chain in Blackpool
Two balaclava-clad men on dirt bikes attempted to steal a gold chain from the victim in Highfield Road at around 7.45pm on Sunday (August 28).
The victim was sprayed in the face with a substance believed to be ammonia as he held onto the chain.
Emergency services attended and the man, who suffered some “stinging and burning”, had his eye cleaned.
Officers said the substance did not cause “serious injury”.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have since seen speculation on social media, including that a young child was sprayed with ammonia during the incident, so we would like to clarify that this is not the case.
“However, our enquiries are very much ongoing and we are asking anybody with information, or who saw the incident or the offenders or caught anything on camera, to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1226 of August 27.”