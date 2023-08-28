News you can trust since 1873
Man sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ as balaclava-clad men attempt to steal gold chain in Blackpool

A man was sprayed in the face with “ammonia” as two men on dirt bikes attempted to steal his gold chain in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 12:31 BST

Two balaclava-clad men on dirt bikes attempted to steal a gold chain from the victim in Highfield Road at around 7.45pm on Sunday (August 28).

The victim was sprayed in the face with a substance believed to be ammonia as he held onto the chain.

Emergency services attended and the man, who suffered some “stinging and burning”, had his eye cleaned.

A man was sprayed in the face with "ammonia" during an attempted robbery outside the Highfield pub (Credit: Google)A man was sprayed in the face with "ammonia" during an attempted robbery outside the Highfield pub (Credit: Google)
Officers said the substance did not cause “serious injury”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have since seen speculation on social media, including that a young child was sprayed with ammonia during the incident, so we would like to clarify that this is not the case.

“However, our enquiries are very much ongoing and we are asking anybody with information, or who saw the incident or the offenders or caught anything on camera, to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1226 of August 27.”