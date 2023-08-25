News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Police give update on heart surgeon arrested over alleged sexual harassment
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
UPDATED: Murder investigation underway after two-year-old boy dies
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

Man hospitalised after Audi driver attacks victim with tyre iron during Blackpool assault

A man was hospitalised after he was attacked with a tyre iron during an “appalling” assault in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Aug 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 17:24 BST

An Audi stopped at the cross junction of Crystal Road and Bolton Street at around 10.50am on August 10.

It was here where an argument broke out between the driver, the victim and the victim’s son.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver hit the victim – a man in his 50s – on the head with a tyre iron after getting out of his vehicle.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him after a person was attacked with a tyre iron during an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him after a person was attacked with a tyre iron during an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him after a person was attacked with a tyre iron during an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Read More
CSI remain at scene of murder investigation following death of 2-year-old boy

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but police said his injuries were “not life-threatening”.

No arrests have been made, but police said the car and weapon have since been recovered.

Detectives on Friday (August 25) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

The assault occurred at the cross junction of Crystal Road and Bolton Street (Credit: Google)The assault occurred at the cross junction of Crystal Road and Bolton Street (Credit: Google)
The assault occurred at the cross junction of Crystal Road and Bolton Street (Credit: Google)
Hide Ad

Det Chief Samantha Burton, of Blackpool CID, said: “This was a truly appalling and cowardly attack which could have very easily resulted in a man losing his life.

Hide Ad

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case who are continuing to carry out enquiries to identify the individual responsible.

“I would ask anybody who recognises the man in the image – or the man himself – to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 472 of August 10, 2023.