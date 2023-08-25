A man was hospitalised after he was attacked with a tyre iron during an “appalling” assault in Blackpool.

An Audi stopped at the cross junction of Crystal Road and Bolton Street at around 10.50am on August 10.

It was here where an argument broke out between the driver, the victim and the victim’s son.

The driver hit the victim – a man in his 50s – on the head with a tyre iron after getting out of his vehicle.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him after a person was attacked with a tyre iron during an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but police said his injuries were “not life-threatening”.

No arrests have been made, but police said the car and weapon have since been recovered.

Detectives on Friday (August 25) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

The assault occurred at the cross junction of Crystal Road and Bolton Street (Credit: Google)

Det Chief Samantha Burton, of Blackpool CID, said: “This was a truly appalling and cowardly attack which could have very easily resulted in a man losing his life.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case who are continuing to carry out enquiries to identify the individual responsible.

“I would ask anybody who recognises the man in the image – or the man himself – to contact the police as soon as possible.”