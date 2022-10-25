Destiny Garvie-Roberts was last seen in Cheshire on Friday (October 21).

The 15-year-old is originally from Northampton but now lives in Winsford, where she was last seen.

She is known to have links to Blackpool, Manchester, Bury, Liverpool, Surrey, Carlisle, Wellingborough and Leeds.

Destiny is described as white, 5ft tall with black hair, long green acrylic fingernails and ear piercings.

She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, a grey cheque scarf and white Nike Air Force trainers.

Chief Insp Darren Griffiths, Head of Northwich Local Policing Unit, said: “Destiny is a vulnerable teenage girl who has been missing for several days and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“While she is currently residing in the Winsford area, we believe she could be anywhere in the UK at this time.

“I'd urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen Destiny since she went missing, or knows where she is, to get in touch.

“The same goes for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of her since she disappeared.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Destiny, to ask her to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101, quoting IML 1393416.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

I want to report someone as missing, what should I do?

If you are concerned about a person and need to report them missing you can do this immediately.

You do NOT have to wait 24 hours.

You can report a person missing by phoning your local police force or by visiting your local police station.

When you report a person missing the police will ask certain questions to gather a full picture of the missing person and their last known whereabouts.

All the information you provide will help the police to search for the missing person, so it is important to provide detailed information.

Once the police have logged the information you will be given a reference number.

It is important to write this reference number down and keep a copy of it.

If there is any information which you forgot to tell the call operator, or if any new information comes to light, you can phone 101 and quote your reference number.

