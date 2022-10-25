Tyler McPherson, 26, of St Andrew’s Road South, St Annes, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday (October 21).

He was subsequently sentenced to five years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to offences including burglary, vehicle interference, public nuisance and possession of a bladed article.

How was McPherson caught?

Tyler McPherson stole curtains and a foot warmer before being arrested following a six-hour rooftop siege (Credit: Lancashire Police)

McPherson was arrested following an investigation into a number of burglaries in St Annes.

Police received a report of an attempted burglary and two offences of vehicle interference in Cartmell Road on November 23, 2021.

The offender tried to break into two vehicles parked on a driveway before attempting to open locked patio doors of the same property.

The same offender then broke into a property in Riley Avenue.

He stole mobile phones, a laptop, money and cigarettes, as well as curtains and a foot warmer from a vehicle parked on the driveway.

Attempts were also made to enter two vehicles on the driveway of a neighbouring property.

Following CCTV enquiries, McPherson was identified, arrested and charged on December 8.

He was later released on an electronic curfew, with signing on conditions, by the court.

Officers later found McPherson had breached his curfew after he was found leaving a property in St Heliers Road, Blackpool.

He subsequently climbed onto a roof before ripping up tiles and wood and throwing items at officers.

A siege of more than six hours began in the early hours of April 23.

McPherson also threatened himself and others with a knife.

Eventually he gave up and was arrested and later charged with affray, criminal damage, public nuisance and possession of a bladed article.

What did Lancashire Police say?

PC Gareth Evans, of Blackpool Police’s Targeted Crime Team, said: “Burglary is a horrible and intrusive crime that often leaves victims feeling vulnerable and unsafe in their own homes.

“It is therefore only right that we use all of our policing powers to deal with those individuals who invade the homes of others and steal their property.

“McPherson targeted several properties on neighbouring roads, stealing a range of items, including curtains and a foot warmer.

“He was prolific and brazen, making no attempt to hide his offending.