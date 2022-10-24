News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool man, 65, who is ‘risk to woman and children’ wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements

A convicted sex offender from Blackpool is wanted for failing to comply with his notification requirements.

By Sean Gleaves
50 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 4:36pm

Andrew Brook is wanted after he failed to attend a police station on October 17.

The 65-year-old is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short, grey hair.

“He is a risk to women and children and should not be approached,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Brook has links to Blackpool and Huddersfield.

If you have any information call 101 or email [email protected]

Call 999 in an emergency.

Andrew Brook "is a risk to women and children and should not be approached," police said (Credit: Lancashire Police)