Blackpool man, 65, who is ‘risk to woman and children’ wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements
A convicted sex offender from Blackpool is wanted for failing to comply with his notification requirements.
Andrew Brook is wanted after he failed to attend a police station on October 17.
The 65-year-old is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short, grey hair.
“He is a risk to women and children and should not be approached,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Brook has links to Blackpool and Huddersfield.
If you have any information call 101 or email [email protected]
Call 999 in an emergency.