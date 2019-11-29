UPDATE: ‘Slim’ chance of finding murdered Blackpool man alive, detectives believe

There is a 'slim possibility' missing man Jason Goldrick, who disappeared from hospital nearly a month ago, could still be alive.

Jason Goldrick disappeared on November 1, and police issued a missing persons appeal before arresting a 47-year-old resort man on suspicion of his murder.

He was released under investigation today.

A police spokesman has now said that 'there is a possibility, albeit slim, (Mr Goldrick) could still be alive', as no body has been found in their search.

Mr Goldrick, 50, was last seen leaving Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 10pm on Friday, November 1.

On Wednesday, police arrested their 47-year-old suspect.

Following his release today, police again described Mr Goldrick as 'missing', and asked people to check their sheds and garages in case he had “sought shelter”.

A home in Park Road, central Blackpool, has been searched, while CCTV is being checked – with a drone also being used in the hunt for Mr Goldrick or his body.

Det Ch Insp Derry Crorken said: “Our enquiries are very much continuing to try to find Jason and I would appeal for the public’s help in checking any sheds, garages or outside areas in case Mr Goldrick has sought shelter there.

“A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released from custody but remains under investigation and I have a team of officers and staff continuing to work hard to try and find out what has happened to Jason and where he might be.”

Mr Goldrick described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with a medium build and greying short hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved dark blue jumper without a hood, dark blue joggers and black trainers.

Anyone with information should contact Blackpool Police with any information on 101 quoting log 1156 of November 6. For immediate sightings call 999.

You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.