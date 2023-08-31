Police have provided an update on a Blackpool supporter who was taken to hospital after being assaulted during this week’s cup clash at Wolves.

Stewards called police and a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. The man, from Cheshire, was later bailed while West Midlands Police continue their enquiries.

Posting on twitter after the match, Lancashire Police’s dedicated football officer for Blackpool FC said the force was aware of the incident, which took place during the game.

The officer said the injured supporter was conscious when he was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was unable to provide an update on his current condition.

“As far as we are aware both males are Blackpool fans in the Blackpool end of the ground,” said the officer, adding, “one male who is conscious is on route to hospital to get checked and a further male has been arrested at the scene.”

Statement from West Midlands Police

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were alerted to an altercation in the away section of Molineux on Tuesday evening (August 29).

“A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with head injuries.

“A 40-year-old man from Cheshire was arrested on suspicion of assault and later bailed while our enquiries continue.”

The Seasiders were knocked out of the EFL Cup at the second round after losing 5-0 to the Premier League club.