Police were called to reports a police car and bus had been damaged in the Brunswick area of the town on Tuesday (July 12).

A passenger who was travelling on the bus at the time also sustained an injury.

Two police officers were assaulted after arriving at the scene, with one sustaining an injury.

Four people were arrested following a night of crime in the Brunswick area of Blackpool

Further damage was also caused to both residential and business premises in the area.

Two youths were subsequently arrested for being in possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

Two people were also arrested for police assault.

Supt Chris Hardy, who oversees policing across Blackpool and Fylde said: “This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will continue to target, disrupt and enforce against those who insist on causing anti-social behaviour.

“We are aware of the impact this type of behaviour has on the wider community, and we will continue to work with partners to find a long term solution.

“We would ask that you continue to work with us.”

If you have any information about the issues in the Brunswick area, call 101 or report it online at www.lancashire.police.uk.