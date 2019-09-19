Two young teens arrested after robbery on Devonshire Road

Two teenage boys have been arrested after allegedly robbing a man on Devonshire Road.



At 7pm last night a 21 year old man from Blackpool was attacked by two teens as he walked by himself on Devonshire Road outside the Red Lion pub in Bispham.

Devonshire Road in Bispham, outside the Red Lion.

The pair allegedly used a baton with nails in it to threaten the man, and tried to take his backpack.

When the man resisted, the two teens allegedly robbed him and ran off.

A 15 year old boy from Thornton, and a 16 year old boy from Blackpool were both later arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They remain in police custody.

A spokesman for Blackpool Police said that while the baton with nails in it had been reported to them as part of the crime, there was no word on whether it had yet been recovered.

The 21 year old victim is not thought to have been injured in the attack.